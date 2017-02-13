Xu Haofeng, best-known as the screenwriter on Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster,” which premiered at the Berlinale four years ago, made a triumphant return to Berlin. He was named as best director Sunday night at the inaugural Asian Brilliant Stars event in the German capital for his 2015 film “The Final Master.”

The Asian Brilliant Stars has parallels with the European Shooting Stars promotional concept and is intended to help foreign film industry professionals become more familiar with Chinese talent. Xu, for example, is better known within China as an author of martial art novels. His next film, “The Hidden Sword,” is set to be completed this year.

The awards ceremony, red carpet talent parade, and dinner were held in the historical Silbersaal/Palmenhof building within the Sony Center. Other winners included Jerry Ye, CEO of Huayi Brothers Media, who was named as best producer for “The Wasted Times,” and screenwriter Liu Zhenyun for “Someone to Talk To.”

Liu recently won acclaim for writing “I Am Not Madame Bovary,” which Feng Xiaogang directed the film, which premiered in Toronto before enjoying a $70 million box office career. Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing played against type as a dowdy, but determined peasant who spends a decade taking on China’s justice system.

The event is organized by the Asian Film & Television Promotion, the Beijing Film Academy and Actor Committee of the China Radio and Television Association. Although not an official Berlin Film Festival event, the function was held in collaboration with Berlinale and EFM.