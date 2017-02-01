Theatrical box office in Hong Kong over the traditionally busy Chinese New Year period dropped by 11% year on year.

Takings over the four days measured by Hong Kong Box Office Ltd. (Friday, Jan. 27 – Monday 30) totalled $7.07 million (HK$54.8 million.) That compared with US$7.95 million (HK$61.6 million) in the similar period in 2016.

For once, the top film was the same as that in mainland China. “Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back” was the top performer in Hong Kong with US$1.74 million (HK$13.5 million) over the four days, and a cumulative of US$2.13 million by the end of the public holiday on Tuesday (Jan. 31.)

In second place was “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” with US$1.46 million (HK$11.3 million). But by the end of the holiday “Resident Evil” had a superior cumulative with US$2.16 million (HK$16.7 million.)

Local title, “The Yuppie Fantasia 3” came fifth with US$1.04 million (HK$8.09 million) after five days.

Across the border, mainland China takes largely the entire week as holiday and theatrical box office for the year is heavily distorted by the crush of films that attempt to connect with audiences in that season. In Hong Kong, most movies were released Thursday Jan. 26. In China most were held back a day later than normal to release on Saturday Jan. 28.