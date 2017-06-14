China’s Weying Boards Paramount’s ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’

China’s Weying Technology has taken an investment position in Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: The Last Knight.” Under the deal the Chinese firm will be entitled to an unspecified share of global revenues, including theatrical, video, TV, VoD, and merchandizing.

The film is set for release in North America next Wednesday, June 21. In China, it releases two days later on June 23.

The film already counts one Chinese investor in Huahua Media. Huahua and Shanghai Film Group are also co-financiers of Paramount’s forward production slate, following a deal that initially saw the pair commit 25% of production finance, before that was upped to 30%.

The “Transformers” franchise has been a huge performer in China and expectations for “The Last Knight” are similarly huge. Box office data tracker, Ent Group recently forecast that “The Last Knight” would gross $290 million in mainland Chinese theaters.

Weying has rapidly evolved and diversified from roots in a WeChat-based ticketing system, into a conglomerate with marketing strengths, and latterly production investment and distribution ambitions. In the fall of last year Weying unveiled its first production slate. And in December, it announced the establishment of an offshore film investment fund, based in Hong Kong.

Weying has already partnered with Paramount on two movies this year. It was a co-financier and marketing partner on “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” and “Ghost in the Shell.” Weying says it will again be a strategic marketing and promotional partner on “The Last Knight.”

At Cannes this year, Weying unveiled that it had picked up China rights to a slate of nine films from sales agent Wild Bunch. They included several titles from Cannes’ main competition.