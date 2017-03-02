Consumer, commercial and cyber forces in China may now be arranged to punish Lotte, one of South Korea’s leading entertainment groups, in a high level political and military tussle.

On Tuesday, the Korean group agreed to provide a piece of land that the South Korean government wants to use for the deployment of a U.S.-made missile system, THAAD.

The Chinese government has strongly opposed the deployment of THAAD and previously warned Lotte that its collaboration would have consequences.

Lotte’s Chinese website Lotte.cn became unavailable shortly after the decision was announced. In a statement, Lotte said that its site had been the victim of a virus planted by hackers.

The same day, Chinese e-commerce site JD.com removed the Lotte shopping site from its platform. JD, which is partly owned by Tencent and by Walmart, blamed technical issues, according to Korean media reports.

Construction of a huge Lotte shopping and entertainment complex in the North Chinese city of Shenyang had already been halted. Fire regulation have been given as the explanation.

Causality, however, is made more explicit by China’s state-controlled media. State news agency said Lotte is “opening a Pandora’s box in Northeast Asia.” In a separate opinion piece Xinhua said “The decision could turn into a nightmare for Lotte, which depends heavily on Chinese tourists to South Korea for revenue from duty-free stores.”

The Global Times tabloid said: “Chinese consumers should become the main force in teaching Seoul a lesson, punishing the nation through the power of the market.”

Korea’s official news agency Yonhap is also reporting that Chinese streaming platforms have removed nearly all Korean content from their sites. Korean music and TV dramas, including “Descendants of the Sun” and “Running Man” have been hugely popular in China.

In July last year, when the THAAD issue first became a major concern, Korean entertainment companies began to feel a pushback from China. Co-productions were halted and Korean performers, who had been rising in popularity in China, found that they were no longer welcome.

Lotte has diverse interests from retail and food to hotels and has revenues in China of some $2.64 billion (KRW3 trillion). It operates Korea’s second largest cinema chain. Lotte’s revenues It has a further 11 multiplexes, with 90 screens, in China.