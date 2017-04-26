China Sets Day-and-Date Releases for ‘Transformers,’ ‘Despicable Me’

Asia Bureau Chief
China Sets Day-and-Date Releases for ‘Transformers,’
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

At least four major Hollywood films will enjoy day-and-date theatrical releases in China in June. Regulators have approved new outings for “Wonder Woman,” “Cars 3,” “Transformers: The Last Knight,” and Despicable Me 3.”

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” will release in China on June 2, in a day-and-date outing aligned with the North American and international outings.

Disney’s “Cars 3” will release in China on June 16, simultaneous with the sequel’s North American release.

“Transformers” has been given a June 23 slot in China, again a day-and-date with North America.
Universal’s Illumination Entertainment-produced “Despicable Me” will reach Chinese audiences on June 30.

In an earlier announcement, Disney revealed that Shanghai will host the world premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” on May 11, ahead of a commercial release on May 26.

The Hollywood studios are not permitted to handle release of their own films in China. Those titles imported under the revenue-sharing quota are distributed by state-owned enterprise China Film Co., often in association with Huaxia Distribution. Release dates for quota import titles are set centrally, with typically four to six weeks of advanced notice.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad