China Sets Day-and-Date Releases for ‘Transformers,’ ‘Despicable Me’

At least four major Hollywood films will enjoy day-and-date theatrical releases in China in June. Regulators have approved new outings for “Wonder Woman,” “Cars 3,” “Transformers: The Last Knight,” and Despicable Me 3.”

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” will release in China on June 2, in a day-and-date outing aligned with the North American and international outings.

Disney’s “Cars 3” will release in China on June 16, simultaneous with the sequel’s North American release.

“Transformers” has been given a June 23 slot in China, again a day-and-date with North America.

Universal’s Illumination Entertainment-produced “Despicable Me” will reach Chinese audiences on June 30.

In an earlier announcement, Disney revealed that Shanghai will host the world premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” on May 11, ahead of a commercial release on May 26.

The Hollywood studios are not permitted to handle release of their own films in China. Those titles imported under the revenue-sharing quota are distributed by state-owned enterprise China Film Co., often in association with Huaxia Distribution. Release dates for quota import titles are set centrally, with typically four to six weeks of advanced notice.