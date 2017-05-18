Chinese-Japanese Pair to Complete Akira Kurosawa’s Unfinished Movies

China’s Zhejiang Jinke Entertainment has unveiled a film production partnership with Kurosawa Production. The first movie to be made by the pair is set to be “Silvering Spear,” an unfinished title by the last Japanese master Akira Kurosawa (“Seven Samurai,” “Yojimbo’” “Rashomon.”)

Jinke is a publisher of mobile applications in China, that listed on the Shenzhen stock market in 2015. Kurosawa Production is the 58-year-old company established by Kurosawa, and now operated by his grandson Ko Kurosawa.

The deal was announced Thursday on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. The agreement covers all of Kurosawa’s unfinished features, with the exception of “The Mask of the Black Death.”

Set in the Warring States period, “Silvering Spear” is the tale of a samurai who seeks to use his exceptional talents in ways not for personal gain and wants to be a leader who promotes peace. However, he finds himself manipulated by a group of bandits. Production is expected to begin in 2018.

Kurosawa died in 1998. His “Kagemushka” won the Palme d’Or in Cannes in 1980.

“We look forward to giving (Kurosawa’s) millions of fans around the world the chance to experience one of his final masterpieces,” said Takayuki Kato, another grandson, and consultant to the project. “We hope this will be the first of many projects on which we work together with Jinke Entertainment.”

“We hope to replicate the success we have achieved in the mobile gaming space in the motion picture genre. We are pleased to have the full support of Mr. Kurosawa’s family and team on this important endeavor, and will honor the work of the Asian film master by creating a high-quality film production,” said Jinke’s deputy GM, Zhang Zhengfeng.