Cannes: China’s ‘Jade Pendant’ Set for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Asia Bureau Chief

Crimson Forest Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Chinese period romance “The Jade Pendant,” from China- and Hong Kong-based Lotus Entertainment.

Shot in Utah, “The Jade Pendant” is directed by Hong Kong veteran Leong Po-Chih (“The Detonator,” “Out of Reach”) and follows the journey of a young girl who, fleeing an arranged marriage in China, finds herself on American shores.

Her tragic love story is set against the 1871 burning of Chinatown in Los Angeles and the largest mass lynching in American history. The film is targeted to release theatrically Oct. 24, on the anniversary of the Chinese Massacre of 1871.

The film stars South Korean star Clara Lee (“Working Girl”), Taiwanese heartthrob Godfrey Gao (“The Mortal Instruments”), Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” “Contract to Kill”), and screen veterans Tsai Chin and Tzi Ma.

The Jade Pendant was produced by Thomas Leong, Bruce Feirstein and Scott Rosenfelt for Lotus Entertainment.

Crimson Forest is a theatrical and home entertainment distributor based in Los Angeles and with offices in Shanghai, China. The agreement was announced by Crimson Forest on the margins of the Cannes Film Festival.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad