China Film Finance Model Evolving In Reaction to Market Shakeup

Capital controls and a box office slowdown in the past year have turned the Chinese film market into a hotbed of innovation.

“This has been a pivotal year for Chinese film,” said Joe Austin, Beijing based representative of talent agency WME | IMG China. “China is a huge experiment at the moment.” Austin was speaking at the Winston Baker-organized Film Finance Forum, at the ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival.

“The 2013-2015 period saw exponential growth box office growth. In 2016 that was not so. Now there is a question about how big this market will become,” said producer Janet Yang. “Some companies are betting on the tier 4, 5 and 6 cities. Others are punting on the higher quality end of the market. Some are betting on on the streaming market.”

Still other companies are reacting to the market changes by hedging their bets and moving in multiple, sometimes conflicting, directions.

“Chinese companies want investments in global films, to hedge their bets. Hollywood studios are going into local production in China. Both are trying to become more complete.”

China’s capital controls introduced in November 2016 have had only a partial slowing effect. “(The capital controls ) were not about punishing the entertainment industry, but about protecting the Chinese currency. They have acted like a time out for the industry,” said Bennet Pozil of East West Bank. “I thought we’d see more onshore deal making, but actually we are not not seeing that.”

Austin analyzed the effect of the industry environment. “Chinese companies want to be more involved at the creative stage now, and are not content to just be investors. They are more interested in finished and packaged film sales. And the quality of Chinese films is improving quickly. Actors are making a ton a money in China at the moment.”

Jeffrey Chan, COO of Bona Film Group, said that more money remaining in the domestic Chinese market does not necessarily equate to better quality. “There is too much capital chasing too few assets. Everything has become pricier, but with same elements. And some products are not performing as well as expected this year.”

China’s rapid recent evolution has allowed some aspects of the industry to leap ahead and develop their own model, Austin suggested. That is most true in the distribution and exhibition sector, where online is the dominant marketing medium, unlike the U.S. where television and traditional advertising remain paramount. “In North America, we don’t have WeChat, or the same (online) ticketing systems as in China. China has such brilliant technology these days. I don’t carry cash any more,” said Austin.