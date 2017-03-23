Film co-productions involving China were a running theme through the entire FilMart market and conference sessions in Hong Kong last week. There is little industry agreement as to whether they are a good thing, or not. Though their number seems certain to expand.

A seminar organized by China Daily, and sponsored by Variety, involved several industry heavyweights as speakers.

The session mixed up several different definitions of co-production. These can range from those arranged under bilateral treaties, to others that qualify according to Chinese regulatory systems. Still others may be of the unofficial kind, simply international joint ventures between private companies.

William Feng of the Motion Picture Association, suggested that co-productions are the most successful kind of films in China and that between 2009 and 2012 there had been two per year between China and the U.S. He said that number rose to 9 in 2016.

Using a different basis for calculation, Amy Liu from data agency Ent Group, said that the post-WTO opening of the China market had created the opportunity between 2001 and 2012 for co-productions and film imports. A new era since 2012 saw 54 Chinese co-productions with Hong Kong and 10 with the U.S., she said.

The difficulty of finding films and stories that can work in China and international markets is an acute one that threatens to limit the co-production movement. “Finding content for both audiences is really difficult,” said Chen Yiqi, chairman of SIL Metropole Organisation, a Chinese government-owned producer and financier that is based in Hong Kong.

“Technology (sharing) is one of the easier aspects of co-production,” said Dagan Potter, production lead on “Kung Fu Panda 3.” “Getting the culture right is harder.”

Different methodologies and scale also pose problems for Sino-foreign film relations. “After two years, we are still at script stage. We now have a well-structured U.S. screenplay, but it no longer meets Chinese criteria,” said Ann An, producer and chairman of Desen International, who is working with Paula Wagner’s Chestnut Ridge Productions on “Moonflower over Flying Tigers.” “Also there is a budget mismatch between the U.S. and Chinese partners.”

William Pfeiffer, executive chairman of Lionsgate-affiliated Globalgate Entertainment, played the role of diplomat and the historian, pointing to past co-productions that failed to attract audiences equally in China and the U.S., but also identifying international corporate expansion as a force of change. “Globalization is inevitable and a positive,” he said. “There will be a big blurring of borders. We are already seeing it in film financing. And now there are attempts in story.”