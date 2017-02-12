Released on Friday, Vin Diesel-starring action movie ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ sped off to a blistering start at the Chinese box office and never needed to look in the rear-view mirror.

In three days of release it grossed $60.2 million, according to data from local tracking service Ent Group. Paramount reported the figure at an estimated $61.9 million.

With an opening $20.6 million on Friday, followed by $23.2 million on Saturday, it had driven past the North American total of $41.6 million inside two days. On Sunday it enjoyed a further $16.4 million. The film played a total of some 85,000 screenings per day, more than double the second placed picture, “Kung Fu Yoga.”

Within the film’s three day haul, IMAX screens amassed $6 million, the second biggest February opening in China behind the recent “The Monkey King 2.” IMAX reports that 8 of the film’s top 10 locations were IMAX theaters.

(Prior to this weekend, “xXx” had an international score of $114 million and a global total of $156 million.)

A long way behind in second place, Jackie Chan-starring holdover “Yoga” earned $15.6 million. That propelled its total to $217 million after 16 days on release, including the Chinese New Year holiday period.

“Cook Up A Storm,” a comedy action romance starring Hong Kong’s Nicholas Tse, started with over 51,000 screenings on its opening Friday, but the number of outlets were sliced back to 42,000 by Sunday as its scored slipped. In its three opening it managed $12.2 million.

Holdover drama, “Duckweed,” directed by celebrity blogger and race car driver Han Han, drove in a close fourth with $12.0 million. After 16 days “Duckweed” has $128 million, putting it fourth among the Chinese New Year releases.

“Journey To the West: Demon Chapter” came fifth on the week with $6.75 million. Its 16-day total is $232 million, still the top scorer among the Chinese New Year holdovers.

Minor places went to Chinese animation “Boonie Bears,” new release action drama “The Game Changer” with $2.43 million and “Buddies In India.” “Buddies” has $108 million after 16 days.

“La La Land” made a brief appearance in the charts with $1.73 million from a one day preview. The film releases officially this week (Tuesday, Feb. 14) ahead of Valentine’s Day.