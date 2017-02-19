“xXx: Revenge of Xander Cage” held off new releases “Sing” and “La La Land” to win its second successive weekend at the Chinese box office.

Starring Vin Diesel and giving prominence to Donnie Yen in local marketing, the film clocked up $26.6 million in mainland Chinese theaters according to data from Ent Group. After 10 days its cumulative total is a smashing $134 million, more than triple its $41.4 million achieved in North America.

Animated feature “Sing” opened quietly on Friday in third place, but found its voice on Saturday and Sunday to claim second place for the weekend with $11.9 million. “La La Land,” which opened to big numbers on Valentine’s Day (Tues, Feb. 14) took $8.58 million over the weekend. Its 6-day cumulative is $24.6 million.

Behind the Hollywood trio, “Kung Fu Yoga” added another $5.78 million, for a 23-day total of $245 million. Also proving long-legged, Han Han’s “Duckweed” added $5.26 million for a 23-day score of $143 million.

In its second weekend, Chinese action drama “The Game Changer” added 2.89 million for a 10-day cumulative of $9.68 million.

Now overtaken by “Yoga,” “Journey to the West: Demon Chapter” added $1.40 million for a 23-day score of $237 million. Franchise animation, “Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds” added $1.20 million for 23-day total of $73.8 million.

Huayi Brothers’ Feb. 14 release, romantic comedy “Revenge for Love” earned only $1.07 million over the weekend, for a 6-day cumulative of $7.91 million.