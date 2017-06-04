China Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Weekend

Wonder Woman” topped the Chinese box office with a comfortable $38.8 million opening on a quiet, post-holiday weekend. It was followed by “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and India’s “Dangal.”

With just over 80,000 screenings per day, “Wonder Woman” led from the outset and scored $37.9 million between Friday and Sunday, according to local data provider Ent Group. That was topped up by $1 million scored from previews. The total included $4.5 million earned from 401 IMAX theaters.

Pirates slumped to $176.7 million in its second weekend. That compared with its $66 million holiday weekend opening. After 10 days it has scored $131 million.

Aamir Khan-starring Indian drama, “Dangal” added $9.17 million. That propelled its 31-day total to $162 million.

Japanese cartoon, “Doraemon: Great Adventure in the Antarctic” opened on Thursday with a 52,000 screening combination, when it scored $6.6 million. That was followed by $4.10 million, over the three-day score. It finished with a four-day total of $13.2.

Chinese fantasy, “Beautiful Accident” opened with $1.67 million. U.S.-made “The Lost City of Z” earned a disappointing $820,000 in sixth place. Hong Kong’s “God of War” earned $380,000 for a seven-day total of $7.90 million.

Behind those, Chinese animation “My King, My Father” scraped $290,000 for $2.02 million after nine days, followed by another Chinese cartoon “The Tree Little Pigs,” with $230,000 for a nine-day score of $3.19 million. Chinese drama, “29+1” opened with $110,000 over three days.

