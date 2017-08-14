China Box Office: ‘Wolf Warriors II’ Takes $83 Million in Third Winning Weekend

Patriotic action movie, “Wolf Warriors II” dominated the Chinese box office for the third weekend in a row. It earned $83 million over the weekend and extended its cumulative total further into unprecedented territory.

After 18 days, “Wolf Warriors II” has accumulated $683 million, according to data from Ent Group. That is some $150 million ahead of the previous all-comers record claimed last year by “The Mermaid.”

Even in its third week, “Wolf Warriors II” was the runaway winner. It continued to enjoy an average of 100,000 screenings per day, and accounted for more than 50% of the weekend total, and outstripped the second place film by three to one.

The blackout period, in which no major foreign movies can be released in Chinese theaters, continued. That allowed a clutch of new local titles to get wide releases.

New release, suspense-action film “Guilty of Mind” played on close to 60,000 screenings per day. It took $24.6 million in its first three days. Another new release making a splash, Andy Lau-starring “The Adventures” was third. It played an average of 50,000 screenings per days and earned $22.2 million.

Fantasy actioner, “Legend of the Naga Pearls” was the third placed new release and fourth over the weekend. It earned $13.5 million from a combination averaging some 40,000 screenings per day.

BBC documentary, “Earth: One Amazing Day” got a theatrical release in China and took fifth place with $1.54 million. Playing only 4,000 screenings per day, per screen averages were as healthy as the wide release market leaders.

In lower positions, were a mixed group of films in preview and holdovers. Costume romance, “Once Upon a Time,” managed sixth place, earning $1.33 million. Chinese animation franchise movie, “Seer 6: Invincible Puni” claimed $1.27 million in two days of limited previews. Propaganda film, “The Founding of an Army” took eighth place. It earned $1.15 million for an 18-day total of $56.1 million.

“Despicable Me 3” earned $690,000, extending its cumulative to $154 million after 38 days on release. The “War of Loong” took $630,000 for $3.64 million after 8 days.