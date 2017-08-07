China Box Office: ‘Wolf Warriors II’ Earns $161 Million, Becomes Second Biggest Film of All Time

Asia Bureau Chief
China Box Office: 'Wolf Warriors II'
Courtesy of Beijing Century Media Culture

The China box office was dominated for the second week by the outstanding performance of “Wolf Warriors II.” The patriotic action sequel earned $161 million in its second weekend of release.

The film played 120,000 sessions on Friday and earned $39.7 million. On Saturday and Sunday it expanded to 140,000 screenings per day and increased its total to $59.7 million and $62.7 million respectively, according to data from Ent Group. After 11 days of release it has scored $469 million.

The total means that “Wolf Warriors” has overtaken “Monster Hunt” and “Fast and Furious 7” to become the second highest grossing film of all time in China. At this pace, it will overtake “The Mermaid” next weekend.

Period costume romance, “Once Upon A Time” took a good second place. Starring box office darling Crystal Liu Yifei, the film earned $39.7 million in three days and a cumulative of $64.7 million in its four day run.

Modern propaganda film, The Founding of an Army” added $5.53 million in its second weekend. That propelled its cumulative to $49.7 million after 11 days.

All other titles were starved of screens. Chinese-made, fantasy animation, “T-Guardians” played on less than 10,000 screenings per day and opened in fourth place with $1.86 million in three days.

Hanging on as the top foreign film on release, “Despicable Me 3” added $1.63 million. That pushed its total to $151 million after31 days.

Government-backed war film “The War of Loong” earned just $1.32 million. No other title managed more than $1 million over the weekend.

