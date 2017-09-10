China Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Nets $70 Million Opening Weekend

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” was the only story of significance at the Chinese box office this weekend. With a market share exceeding 75%, it earned an impressive $70.3 million in its debut.

Highly anticipated as the first Hollywood live action franchise movie to be released in China for some two months, “Homecoming” was given a massive platform of up to 137,000 screenings per day. That gave it the bandwidth to score 80% market share and $20.7 million on its opening Friday, followed by 77% and $28.3 million on Saturday. Its Sunday figure of $21.3 million was a similar 75% share, according to local data service Ent Group. Including previews and midnight screenings, the cumulative total is $71.8 million.

Sony reports the film’s total as the third best opening of a superhero movie in China. Some $6 million of the weekend total was earned from 442 IMAX screens, which IMAX reports as the best ever opening weekend in September and the best opening weekend for a Sony film in China.

Far behind in second place, “Dunkirk” earned $6.17 million off 25,000 screenings per day. That lifted its 10-day total to $47.6 million in China.

Japanese film “A Silent Voice” opened in third place. With some 30,000 screenings per day, it scored $5.09 million.

“Wolf Warriors II,” added $3.87 million to its record-breaking total. After 46 days in Chinese theaters, it has a cumulative total of $869 million.

No other film managed $1 million in Chinese theaters. “Cars 3” took $710,000 for a disappointing $20.8 million after 17 days. New release, “On Trial” took $660,000. Holdover, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” added a similar $660,000, for a 17-day cumulative of $62.7 million. Japan’s “Gintama” slumped to $610,000 in its second week for a 10-day score of $10.2 million. Chinese animation, “Monster Island” opened on Saturday and took $590,000 in two days. Tenth place belonged to “Paradox” with a score of $440,000, for a cumulative of $80 million after 25 days.