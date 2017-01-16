Space romance, “Passengers” took over the number one spot at the Chinese box office, easing aside “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” after just one week.

“Passengers” earned $17.3 million from an outing of some 60,000 screenings per day, according to data from Ent Group. That gave it a 30% market share of a lackluster weekend.

“Rogue One” slipped to second place. It earned $8.97 million, down from $32.7 million in its opening weekend. After 10 days on release “Rogue One” has a cumulative total of $52.7 million million.

In third place was Chinese romantic comedy “Some Like it Hot,” in its third week in theaters. It earned $7.48 million for the weekend, giving it a 17-day cumulative total of $70.0 million.

Chinese animation “Bakkom Bear: Agent 008” was a new release that opened in fourth place. The latest in a franchise, the picture earned $5.78 million in its opening three days.

“Kubo And The Two Strings” plucked an opening score of $2.98 million. Its fifth place looks noteworthy, but its per screen average was very low key.

Sixth place belonged to Jackie Chan-starring “Railroad Tigers” with 2.18 million. That hauled its cumulative total to $93.7 million after 24 days.

Seventh place belonged to a film that does not officially release until Chinese New Year, later this month. Local animation franchise film “Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds” earned $1.7 million from two days of previews.

“The Great Wall” added $1.37 million in eighth place. After 31 days, it has managed $164 million.

Ninth place belonged to Chinese war drama “Eye In The Sky,” which earned $1.2 million in its opening three days. Tenth place belonged to “Hacksaw Ridge” with $700,000 over the weekend, for a cumulative total of $58.7 million after 39 days on release.