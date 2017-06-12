China Box Office: ‘The Mummy’ Takes $52 Million Opening Weekend Win

Tom Cruise and “The Mummy” comfortably headed the Chinese box office with a $52 million opening. That score was significantly greater than the film’s weak performance in North America.

Playing some 105,000 screenings per day from Friday to Sunday, the gross total accounted for more than half of the total box office. It scored $17.5 million on Friday, followed by $19.1 million and $13.9 million on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to data from Ent Group.

The $51.8 million total, topped up by $1 million of previews, was the seventh highest opening of the year. It was narrowly ahead of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Logan,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2.”

In second place, “Wonder Woman” grabbed $13.5 million from close to 40,000 screenings per day. Its cumulative stands on $70.2 million after 10 days.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” added $7.49 million in its third week. After 17 days, “Pirates” has managed $162 million. That is a total that current releases “The Mummy” and “Wonder Woman” are unlikely to match.

India’s long-legged “Dangal” scored a further $5.05 million in its sixth week. After 38 days its cumulative is $179 million, an unprecedented score for a non-Hollywood, foreign-language film in China.

Behind the Hollywood summer trio and the Indian juggernaut, the top Chinese film of the week was romance “How Are You.” With a performance that weakened over its opening weekend, it scraped 4.30 million for fifth place.

The latest film in the “Doraemon” Japanese animation franchise took sixth place with $1.87 million, albeit suffering a big slump. After 13 days it has a cumulative of $19.7 million.

No other title managed $1 million over the weekend. China’s “Haunted Graduation Photo” opened with $310,000. “Love Without Words” opened with $280,000. Sci-fi, thriller, “Monster Mayhem” opened with $240,000. Long-running comedy, “Running Man” reentered the chart with $170,000.