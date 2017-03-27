“Kong: Skull Island” enjoyed a massive win over its opening weekend in China. It is poised to overtake second placed “Beauty And The Beast” in just four days.

“Kong” scored $68.5 million according to local data service Ent Group. Overseas distributor, Warner Bros. reported the figure as $72.1 million.

Those numbers were achieved on some 18,000 screens, according to Warner. They delivered more than 115,000 screenings per day, according to Ent Group. They included $6.5 million from 387 IMAX Screens.

The gross was the second largest opening for an international film this year. And it accounted for some 70% of the nationwide weekend total.

Holdover, “Beauty” took a big 71% tumble falling to $12.1 million from $42.8 million in its opening weekend. After 10 days it stands on $73.2 million.

Chinese new release, “Top Funny Man: The Movie” debuted in third place with $6.99 million. But, with declining scores on Saturday and Sunday, it looks set to sink quickly.

“A Dog’s Purpose” took fourth place with$3.68 million in its fourth weekend. That gives it a total of $84.6 million after 24 days.

“Logan” was the only other film that managed $1 million over the weekend. It scored $1.04 million in its fourth weekend, for a cumulative of $105 million.

Minor places – and very minor scores – were taken by: new release “The Summer is Gone with $440,000; holdover animation “McDull: Kung Fu Kindergarten” with $420,000; “Sing” with $270,000 for cumulative of $31.2 million; “The Lego Batman Movie” with $240,000 for a cumulative of $6.10 million; and previews of “Extraordinary Mission” worth $230,000.