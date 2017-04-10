Ghost in the Shell teasers
Courtesy of Paramount

Ghost in the Shell” opened in China on top of the box office, but with the third weakest top score this year.

It recorded $21.6 million from some 90,000 screenings per day, according to date from Chinese data service Ent Group. Paramount reported that as $21.4 million from 7,600 locations.) Of that total, 389 IMAX theaters provided $2.5 million.

The score in China is better than the film’s opening of $18.6 million in North America one week ago. But the figure is on a par with the China opening of “A Dog’s Purpose” in March and better only than “Arrival” (on $7.30 million) and “Passengers” (on $14.8 million,) recorded in the dog days of January.

Kong: Skull Island,” already the fifth best scoring film this year in China, placed second. It earned $11 million in its third weekend. That advanced its cumulative to $161 million after 17 days.

Chinese detective film “The Devotion of Suspect X” in third place hunted down $9.2 million. Its cumulative score after 10 days is $52.6 million.

“Extraordinary Mission” earned $3.57 million in fourth place for a cumulative of $20.5 million after 10 days. “The Missing” managed $1.54 million after 10 days.

Canadian animation, “Snowtime” took $1.47 million for $5.74 million after 9 days. Previous cart-topper, “Beauty and the Beast” added $1.21 million for a cumulative of $85.1 million after 24 days.

Hong Kong drama about mental illness “Mad World” played some 7,000 screenings per day and scored $620,000 in its opening three days. (Another Hong Kong indie film, “Weeds on Fire” also opened but only enjoyed a top ten place on its first day.)

“You Wan Mei Wan” in ninth place took $580,000 for a cumulative of $5.05 million after 9 days. “A Dog’s Purpose” took $300,000 to advance its 38 day cumulative to $87.9 million.

