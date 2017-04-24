“The Fate of the Furious” drove off into the distance in its second weekend at the Chinese box office, far ahead of holdovers and a slew of new releases.

It clocked up $53.4 million, for a cumulative score of $318 million after 10 days. That was despite its screen count being reduced by approximately a fifth to 120,000 sessions per day.

“Furious 8” continued to dominate China’s 400-odd IMAX screens, where it earned $4.5 million over the weekend. That gives it an IMAX China score of $23.2 million in 10-days, with 10 more days to play on the giant screen circuit.

Opening in second place with a score of $11.0 million was “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” which got to play over 40,000 sessions per day. In third place was new release Chinese romantic comedy “Mr Pride Vs Ms Prejudice,” which played an average pf 32,000 sessions per day and earned $7.29 million over the weekend. Including previews, it stands on $9.86 million.

“A Chinese Odyssey: Part Two Cinderella” earned $3.08 million in fourth, for a lifetime cumulative of $25.7 million.

Fifth place went to “The Blood Hound,” a Chinese action adventure, which scored $1.77 million in its opening weekend. Chinese thriller, “The Mysteries Family” was close behind with $1.66 million in its opening three days.

“Love off the Cuff,” the third part in Hong Kong director Pang Ho-cheung’s romantic comedy franchise, played Saturday as a day of previews and took seventh place on the weekend chart with $700,000.

“This Is Not What I Expected,” which opened the Beijing International Film Festival last week, earned $640,000 in two days of previews, and took eighth place over the weekend. “Snow In Midsummer,” a Chinese suspense drama, earned $430,000 in its opening three days, for ninth place. Bringing up tent place was “Kong: Skull Island,” with $300,000, for a 31 day cumulative total of $169 million.