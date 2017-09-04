China Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ Wins Weekend as ‘Valerian’ Crumbles

“Dunkirk” comfortably won a middling weekend at the China box office. In second place was new release Japanese film “Gintama.”

The Christopher Nolan-directed “Dunkirk” enjoyed a wide release with over 85,000 screenings per day. But suffered from an opening that was delayed several weeks after its North American and international outings, complicated story-telling, and a subject that is little known to Chinese audiences. It grossed $30.2 million in three days, according to data from Ent Group. Fully $5.7 million of that was achieved from 436 screens IMAX screens. IMAX reported that as Nolan’s best opening in China.

“Gintama,” a live-action adaptation of a Japanese cartoon that is well-known in China, debuted in second place. With some 50,000 screenings per day — the largest ever release pattern for a Japanese movie — “Gintama” enjoyed its highest place on Saturday, but was actually third to the enduring “Wolf Warriors II” on both Friday and Sunday.

“Wolf Warriors II,” extends its all-time box office record with every ticket sold. In its seventh week on release, it added $8.76 million. That extended its unprecedented haul to $849 million.

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” which won its opening weekend, tumbled to fourth place in its second frame. That was a steep 78% drop. After 10 days it stands on $58.3 million, making China by far and away the film’s biggest territory. Its global total was $173 million prior to the weekend.

“Color of the Game,” a Hong Kong-Chinese crime actioner, took fifth place with $3.55 million in four days after its Thursday release. But its performance was weak and lost ground on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Cars 3” had a quiet Friday, but accelerated slightly on Saturday and Sunday for sixth place. It took $2.83 million for the weekend and stands on 10-day cumulative of $19.4 million.

Seventh place went to holdover “Paradox” which earned $1.97 million. It has $76.8 million after 18 days on release. Fantasy romance, “Once Again” opened with just $1.03 million in eighth place. Chinese animation, “One Hundred Thousand Bad Jokes 2” followed with $530,000 in its third weekend and stands on a cumulative of $19.8 million after 17 days. Tenth spot went o “Baby Driver,” with just $360,000 in its second weekend. After 10 days it has $16 million.