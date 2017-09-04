China Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ Wins Weekend as ‘Valerian’ Crumbles

Asia Bureau Chief
Dunkirk
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Dunkirk” comfortably won a middling weekend at the China box office. In second place was new release Japanese film “Gintama.”

The Christopher Nolan-directed “Dunkirk” enjoyed a wide release with over 85,000 screenings per day. But suffered from an opening that was delayed several weeks after its North American and international outings, complicated story-telling, and a subject that is little known to Chinese audiences. It grossed $30.2 million in three days, according to data from Ent Group. Fully $5.7 million of that was achieved from 436 screens IMAX screens. IMAX reported that as Nolan’s best opening in China.

“Gintama,” a live-action adaptation of  a  Japanese cartoon that is well-known in China, debuted in second place. With some 50,000 screenings per day — the largest ever release pattern for a Japanese movie — “Gintama” enjoyed its highest place on Saturday, but was actually third to the enduring “Wolf Warriors II” on both Friday and Sunday.

“Wolf Warriors II,” extends its all-time box office record with every ticket sold. In its seventh week on release, it added $8.76 million. That extended its unprecedented haul to $849 million.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” which won its opening weekend, tumbled to fourth place in its second frame. That was a steep 78% drop. After 10 days it stands on $58.3 million, making China by far and away the film’s biggest territory. Its global total was $173 million prior to the weekend.

“Color of the Game,” a Hong Kong-Chinese crime actioner, took fifth place with $3.55 million in four days after its Thursday release. But its performance was weak and lost ground on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Cars 3” had a quiet Friday, but accelerated slightly on Saturday and Sunday for sixth place. It took $2.83 million for the weekend and stands on 10-day cumulative of $19.4 million.

Seventh place went to holdover “Paradox”  which earned $1.97 million. It has $76.8 million after 18 days on release. Fantasy romance, “Once Again” opened with just $1.03 million in eighth place. Chinese animation, “One Hundred Thousand Bad Jokes 2” followed with $530,000 in its third weekend and stands on a cumulative of $19.8 million after 17 days. Tenth spot went o  “Baby Driver,” with just $360,000 in its second weekend. After 10 days it has $16 million.

 

 

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad