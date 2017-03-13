“A Dog’s Purpose” emerged on top of the Chinese box office at the weekend with a $20.7 million score. It swapped places with last week’s winner “Logan” in the process.

“Logan” narrowly won the Friday session, but lost to “Dog’s Purpose” on Saturday and Sunday. “Logan finished the weekend with $18.8 million for the three days, and $81.3 million after nine days on release, according to data from Ent Group. The cumulative for “Dog’s Purpose” after a similar run is $53.2 million.

The pair were multiples ahead of “Resident Evil: Final Chapter,” which managed a further $6.54 million in its third week. After 15 days, it has earned a stunning $148 million.

The week’s top new release, animated fantasy, “Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV” opened in fourth place with a modest $3.90 million.

Colin Firth and Jude Law-starring “Genius” was the second ranked newcomer, in fifth place with $1.80 million.

The Saturday and Sunday performance of “Sing” were enough to earn it sixth place with $1.42 million. After 24 days it has amassed a $29.9 million cumulative.

Chinese horror, “Mysterious Plate 2” opened with $1..35 million in seventh spot. Eighth was “The Lego Batman Movie” with $1.16 million. After 10 days it has flopped with just $5.38 million.

Chinese romantic comedy, “Little Lucky” opened with $840,000 in ninth, while “Lost in Moonlight” opened in tenth with just $640,000.