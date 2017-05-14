China Box Office: ‘Dangal’ Takes Weekend Win From ‘Guardians’

Aamir Khan-starring Indian sports drama, “Dangal” expanded in its second week at the Chinese box office and took top place from “Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2.”

In its second week of release, “Dangal” earned $32.5 million, giving it a 10-day cumulative of $59.7 million, according to data from Ent group. The weekend score was nearly triple its opening frame, when it scored $11.3 million. The cumulative in China is now on a par with film’s score, of $58.1 million, in its native India.

Exhibitors in China increased the screen count for “Dangal” to some 55,000 screenings per day on Saturday and Sunday.

“Guardians,” which had opened on the same day as “Dangal” and topped the box office in its first week, slipped to $15.8 million in its second frame. After 10 days, it has a cumulative of $81.1 million.

The action was all at the top of the chart. “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” turned out not to be one of the Hollywood films that will be saved by China. The Guy Ritchie-directed fantasy epic placed fourth on its opening day and rose only as far as third place on Saturday and Sunday. Its three day opening score was $6.05 million. It tussled with Hong Kong-Chinese co-production “Dealer Healer” which made $4.42 million for fourth place. Another opener, “Power Rangers” landed in fifth spot with $4.39 million.

Chinese comedy “What A Wonderful Family” took sixth place with $2.97 million, ahead of “Absurd Accident,” a Chinese crime comedy with $1.49 million.

“The Fate of the Furious” continued to add to it record breaking total. It added just $1.16 million, but pushed its cumulative after 31 days to $384 million.

“Smurfs: The Lost Village” added $1.1 million, to extend its cumulative to $24.4 million after 24 days. Hong Kong-Chinese crime action film “Shock Wave” took tenth place with $790,000 for the weekend and a cumulative of $55.7 million after 17 days.