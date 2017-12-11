China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Stays Tops Ahead of ‘Paddington 2’

Pixar animation, “Coco” stayed on top of a fragmented Chinese box office with a stirring $32.7 million in its third week on release. New release, “Paddington 2” enjoyed second place with $14.5 million.

Benefiting from good word of mouth and only modest competition, “Coco” saw its numbers hold up strongly. The third weekend total represented only a 25% decline compared with the second weekend score of $43.8 million. It scored $6.53 million on Friday, $15.8 million on Saturday and $10.4 million on Sunday, according to data from China’s Ent Group. After three weeks on release, the film has a cumulative $126 million after 17 days on release, by far the best score for a Pixar title in China. (After a three weekends in North America, the film has $136 million.)

Leading out the final major imported film releases of the year, “Paddington 2” had nearly 70,000 screenings per day and took second place on each outing. The first “Paddington” film earned $16.8 million in its 2015 outing.

Chinese crime actioner, “The Big Call” opened in third place with $5.09 million for third place overall. But it showed weakness, as daily scores dropped, and it slipped to fifth on Sunday.

Fourth place belonged to European biographical dram, “Loving Vincent”. It earned $4.03 million from 20,000 screenings per day.

British underwater actioner, “47 Meters Down” took fifth place with $3.72 million. Like “The Big Call,” its performance also slipped on its second and third days.

Hong Kong-Chinese fantasy action film “The Thousand Faces of Dunjia” took sixth place with $1.95 million, with a single day of preview screenings on Saturday. Directed by Yuen Woo-ping and produced by Tsui Hark, the film has good prospects for its upcoming release. Another film on preview, “Fang Hua” earned $1.40 million for seventh place.

“Justice League” plodded along. It ground out another $1 million, for a cumulative of $103 million after 24 days on release.

Josh Brolin-starring, firefighter action drama, “Only The Brave” claimed ninth place with $800,000. “The Darkest Hour” scored $450,000 for a $4.62 million cumulative after 10 days.

French action film, “Raid Dingue” charted briefly, but dropped out of the top ten. Its three days were worth $420,000.