China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Pops to Emerge Top of Quiet Weekend

ASPIRING MUSICIAN — In Disney•Pixar's "Coco," Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like the celebrated Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). But when he strums his idol's guitar, he sets off a mysterious chain of events. Directed by Lee Unkrich, co-directed by Adrian Molina and produced by Darla K. Anderson, "Coco" opens in theaters Nov. 22, 2017.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pixar

Three different films topped the Chinese box office over a quiet weekend. But, with an impressive jump, Pixar’s “Coco” finally emerged on top with some $18 million.

On Friday, John Woo’s retro action film “Manhunt” was the chart topper, with a modest $4.48 million. It was followed by last week’s winner “Justice League” in second place and “Coco” in third.

On Saturday, “Justice League” and “Coco” both gained one place as “Manhunt” tumbled to third. While on Sunday, “Coco” took top spot, ahead of “Justice League” and “Manhunt still trailing.
“Coco” finished with $18.7 million according to Chinese data tracker Ent Group. Disney estimates put the figure at $18.2 million, the second highest opening score for a Disney animated movie in China, behind “Zootopia.”

“Justice League” managed $16.2 million for second place, and a cumulative of $84.0 million after 10 days. “Manhunt” managed $11.0 million.

Taken together, those figures point to a quiet weekend. The combined takings of the top ten were just $56 million, or largely the same as “Justice League” alone achieved ($52 million) last weekend. It was the fifth lowest weekend score of 2017. Still “Coco” stands out.

Animated films in China usually play better on Saturday and Sunday than they do on Fridays. But the big jump enjoyed by “Coco” on Saturday, when it scored $7.07 million, and its further jump on Sunday, when it scored $8.65 million, reflect strong word of mouth and social media reactions. Those set it up for a strong run.

The record for a Pixar movie is just $38 million, set by “Finding Dory” in 2016. “Zootopia” went on to score $236 million in China.

Almost as remarkable as the strength of “Coco” was the shriveling of “Manhunt.” A big budget, light comedy actioner by a star director, its under-performance points to ever-greater sophistication by Chinese audiences.

“Manhunt” crumpled, despite having the most screenings of the top three films. On Friday it played 87,000 screenings, compared to 56,000 for “Justice League” and just 20,000 for “Coco.” Bu Sunday, exhibitors had pumped “Coco” up to 56,000, but “Manhunt” still enjoyed 63,000 and “Justice League” 59,000.

Minor places went to Chinese actioner “Explosion” in fourth place, with $4.82 million, and to Vivian Qu’s art house drama “Angels Wear White” with $1.89 million. The film showed no boost on Sunday from its best director prize, awarded on Saturday night at the Golden Horse Awards.

“Thor: Ragnarok” added $1.19 million, for a cumulative of $112 million after 24 days on release. Chinese suspense drama, “Inference Notes” opened in seventh place, also with $1.19 million. No other title managed more than $1 million.

