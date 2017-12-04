China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Doubles Score in Second Weekend

Coco Disney Pixar
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Pixar’s “Coco” enjoyed a stirring second weekend at the Chinese box office. It more than doubled its earnings as it held on to top spot.

Unlike its opening weekend, where it had to come from behind, “Coco” was dominant on every day of its second weekend. And every day represented spectacular improvements.

Friday’s $7.74 million take was a 300% improvement on its opening day, according to data from China’s Ent Group. Saturday’s $19.2 million was a 171% improvement. Sunday’s $16.8 million was a 94% outperformance. They added up to a $43.7 million second weekend, up 147% on its $18 million opening three days.

That is Disney’s second highest weekend for an animated film in China, after “Zootopia.” It was also a wide margin ahead of the film’s $26.1 million second weekend in North America.

Having come from behind in its opening a week earlier, the film has benefitted from strong word of mouth all week — despite all the ghosts that could have posed problems with China’s superstition-averse censors. Its cumulative in China now stands at $75.4 million, the third highest score in China for either a Disney or Pixar animated film.

Japanese animation, “Fireworks, Should We See It From The Side or The Bottom?” took second place with an opening weekend score of $10.6 million. The film had the second largest screen count and played a hefty 60,000 screenings per day.

“Justice League” rallied on Sunday to briefly overtake “Fireworks,” but with $8.51 million in total, it slipped to third place. After 17 days, it has a cumulative score of $98.9 million.

Chinese crime comedy, “Kill Me Please” opened in fourth place with $4.31 million. British wartime drama, “The Darkest Hour” opened in fifth place with $2.10 million. Russian war actioner, “Viking” opened in sixth with $1.74 million, and a markedly weaker per screen average than “Darkest Hour.”

John Woo’s “Manhunt” continued its dismal run, slipping to eighth with $610,000. After 10 days, it has a cumulative of just $15.5 million.

“Thor: Ragnarok” ground out a further $230,000 for a cumulative of $112 million after 31 days. German crime comedy “Four Against The Bank” opened in tenth spot with a meager $210,000.

  • Coco Disney Pixar

    China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Doubles Score in Second Weekend

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast Address Han Solo’s Death and New Female Characters

  • Disaster Artists

    'The Disaster Artist' Dazzles, 'Call Me by Your Name' Stays Strong

  • Los Angeles Critics Name 'Call Me

    Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. Crowns 'Call Me by Your Name' Best Picture of 2017

  • Coco Pixar Disney

    Box Office: 'Coco' Surges in China With $44 Million in Second Weekend

  • Call Me By Your Name

    'Call Me by Your Name': A Love Story — and a Meditation on the Closet

  • 'Coco' Box Office: Pixar Film Repeats

    Box Office: 'Coco' Repeats as Box Office Winner With $26.1 Million

