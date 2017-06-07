China’s BlueMedia Buys Korean Sci-fi Movie ‘A Day’

Asia Bureau Chief
China's BlueMedia Buys Korean Sci-fi Movie
WATT courtesy of Finecut

China’s BlueMedia Times has acquired rights to South Korean sci-fi mystery film “A Day.” The film, which releases in Korean theaters next week, had its market premiere in Cannes.

Directed by first time feature film maker Cho Sun-ho, the story follows a father trying to save his daughter. He becomes stuck in a time loop and discovers that another man may also be trapped. It stars Kim Myung-bin (“Detective K: Secret of the Lost Island”) and Byun Yo-han (“Madonna”).

With international rights handled by indie sales firm Finecut, other deals were scored with Japan’s Klockworx, The Philippines’ Viva Communications, Singapore’s MM2 Entertainment, Taiwan’s Long Shong International, Brazil’s Fenix Distribuidora, GSC Movies for Malaysia and Brunei and Vitality International for inflight releasing.

Political relations between China and South Korea are currently frosty, a conjuncture which has badly damaged relations in the entertainment secotr. BlueMedia Times may not be able to secure a theatrical release and instead settle for an outing on new media only. Fenix says that it expects to release the film on over 100 screens in Brazil.

Finecut reports that it is in negotiations with several European distributors for license deals. It is also in discussion with others for the sale of remake rights. Presented by CGV Arthouse and produced by Line Film, “A Day” gets its Korean release on June 15.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad