China’s BlueMedia Buys Korean Sci-fi Movie ‘A Day’

China’s BlueMedia Times has acquired rights to South Korean sci-fi mystery film “A Day.” The film, which releases in Korean theaters next week, had its market premiere in Cannes.

Directed by first time feature film maker Cho Sun-ho, the story follows a father trying to save his daughter. He becomes stuck in a time loop and discovers that another man may also be trapped. It stars Kim Myung-bin (“Detective K: Secret of the Lost Island”) and Byun Yo-han (“Madonna”).

With international rights handled by indie sales firm Finecut, other deals were scored with Japan’s Klockworx, The Philippines’ Viva Communications, Singapore’s MM2 Entertainment, Taiwan’s Long Shong International, Brazil’s Fenix Distribuidora, GSC Movies for Malaysia and Brunei and Vitality International for inflight releasing.

Political relations between China and South Korea are currently frosty, a conjuncture which has badly damaged relations in the entertainment secotr. BlueMedia Times may not be able to secure a theatrical release and instead settle for an outing on new media only. Fenix says that it expects to release the film on over 100 screens in Brazil.

Finecut reports that it is in negotiations with several European distributors for license deals. It is also in discussion with others for the sale of remake rights. Presented by CGV Arthouse and produced by Line Film, “A Day” gets its Korean release on June 15.