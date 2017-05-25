Cannes: Vis A Vis Program Shows China Position in Cinema’s New Normality

A tribute to cinematographer Chris Doyle on Friday night in Cannes will bring to a close the first edition of China Vis A Vis. A new Chinese cultural outreach program, it has run the duration of the Cannes Film Festival.

Doyle, an Australian, former sailor who has been based in Hong Kong for decades and through many films was the close collaborator of Wong Kar-wai, is a clever choice for Vis a Vis. As well as being an iconic director of photography with credits that include Wong’s “In The Mood For Love” and Zhang Yimou’s “Hero,” Doyle is a gifted, idiosyncratic artist who also puts on art installations and photographic shows, and is an occasion movie director.

Doyle directed “Hong Kong Trilogy,” a film which is set within Occupy Central, the failed 2014 Hong Kong pro-democracy movement which collapsed under pressure from the mainland government. But Vis A Vis organizers – ticketing firm Weying Technology, publisher Movie View and the Wu Tianming Film Fund – are prepared to overlook such eccentricities in pursuit of inclusiveness and the projection of a welcoming and smooth face for China’s cinematic soft power projection.

Further examples of such multinational involvement have peppered the week. They range from Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s involvement in a masterclass alongside Wong and Doyle, to an international jury that Friday awards prizes to emerging directors in the China New Force panorama. There was even a friendly Europe-China soccer match on Wednesday.

The core of the program, however, has been a series of presentations, panel discussions and meetings that aim to shed light on the current evolution of the Chinese film industry.

The industry has undergone enormous upheaval over the past two decades, with a state-dominated production system replaced by a largely private one, theatrical box office growth that has transformed China from commercial cinema backwater to the world’s second largest market (behind only North America), to the latest self-analysis about art cinema, story-telling skills and the degree of cooperation with the Hollywood and European film industries.

Seminars topics have included: distribution of new directors’ films; the usefulness of co-production; and, film criticism. Other sessions have touched on literary adaptations, how to write screenplays for fantasy films, and the history of the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight section.

Executives individually introduced to Cannes attendees have included: Allen Zhu of CDH Investment Management, Qiu Jie of Leomus Pictures, Jiang Wei of Gravity Pictures and Huayi Bros’ Jerry Ye.

On top of the meetings and the screenings, the event has also layered a project pitching series, with six early stage movies at the low budget and art house end of the scale. According to sources close to the event, at least one is likely to be picked up and fully funded by Wanda Pictures.

The Friday finale – discussion, awards, gala dinner – is typically Cannes. It underlines just how far the Chinese cinema industry has come in just a few years, and points to a new normal where China is as much an integral part of the scene as Hollywood, France or Italy.