Cannes: ‘Okja’ Director Bong Joon-ho Rebuffs French Controversy Over Netflix

Bong Joon-ho, Korean director of the Cannes Film Festival-bound drama “Okja,” has pushed back at sectors of the French industry which are angry with the selection of two Netflix-backed films in the competition section.

“I don’t take seriously the recent debate (between Cannes, Netflix and French cinema regulator CNC.) In the end, physical theaters and digital streaming platforms will co-exist,” said Bong (“Snowpiercer”.) Neither “Okja” nor Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” will get even limited theatrical releases in France, having been refused temporary exhibition visas by the CNC.

Bong was speaking Monday at a presentation in Seoul, also attended by Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. They confirmed that the film will, in fact, receive theatrical outings in three territories, South Korea, the U.S. and U.K.

“’Okja’ will receive a unlimited, wide release in South Korea on June 29, not just in a few theaters for a limited time,” said Kim Woo-taek, CEO of Korean distributor Next Entertainment World. The film will simultaneously be available on Netflix’s platform in some 190 countries.

Sarandos was at pains to make it clear that Netflix is not against physical cinemas. “I would actually like all our films in theaters,” he said. He said “Okja” would release in selected theaters in the U.S. and U.K. and described the London, U.K. outing as a “qualifying run.”

“From the very beginning, Netflix and my team made it clear that ‘Okja’ will screen in big theaters in those three territories, and things are working out as we planned,” said Bong. “I am sure Ted (Sarandos) goes to theaters to watch movies with his family, while the members of the CNC surely have Netflix accounts at home.”

Bong also said Netflix had made the film’s production possible. “For me, as a filmmaker, how much creative freedom I am given is much more important than how the film is distributed,” Bong said. “Some companies did not want to invest in ‘Okja,’ because it was too expensive (production budget has been estimated at $50 million), while others turned it down because the film had a bold storyline. Netflix guaranteed both the budget and my complete creative freedom. Whether in America or in France, not many financiers who are willing to do that. So I had no reason to hesitate working with them.”

The Seoul event also involved the film’s international producers Jeremy Kleiner, Choi Doo-ho (“Snowpiercer”,) Seo Woo-sik (“Mother”,) and Lewis Kim (“Snowpiercer”.)