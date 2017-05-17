Cannes: Liongate Picks Up China’s ‘Monster Hunt 2’ for U.S. and U.K.

Lionsgate has acquired U.S. and U.K. rights to “Monster Hunt 2,” the upcoming sequel to Chinese smash hit “Monster Hunt.” The picture is produced by Bill Kong’s Edko Films.

The films are live action-animation hybrids directed by Raman Hui, the Hong Kong-born director who spent 20 years in North America and is often described as the co-creator of “Shrek.” Many of the effects were provided y Beijing-based BaseFX.

The original 2015 film became the highest grossing film of all time in China with a cumulative of over $380 million. That total has since been overtaken by “The Fate of the Furious” and “The Mermaid,” leaving Monster Hunt as still the third largest. Monster Hunt was released in the U.S. by FilmRise, earning just $33,000.

The sequel stars returning thespians Bai Baihe and Jing Boran, as well as Tony Leung Chiu-wai (“The Grandmaster,” “Infernal Affairs.”)

Lionsgate expects to release “Monster Hunt 2” simultaneously with the film’s scheduled China outing in February 2018.

The deal with Lionsgate also gives the company partial rights for its location-based entertainment facilities. Lionsgate is partnered in the building of a entertainment venue in Zhuhai, China, just across the border from Macau and one hour travel across the Pearl River estuary from Hong Kong.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Patrick Wachsberger, Wendy Reeds and the rest of the Lionsgate team,” said Kong in a prepared statement. “I know that our franchise is in great hands.”

“We’re proud to continue our commitment to the most exciting properties and top creative talent emerging from China by partnering with Edko Films,” said Lionsgate EVP, international sales and China/Asia productions & strategy, Wendy Reeds.