Cannes: IM Global Picks Up Chinese Crowd-Pleasers ‘Youth,’ ‘Detective Dee’

Asia Bureau Chief
Chinese Producer Feng Xiaogang Attends at
Heon-kyun/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

IM Global has picked up international sales rights to upcoming Chinese film “Youth” by Feng Xiaogang and “Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings” from leading studio Huayi Brothers. Feng is China’s most consistently commercial director, while the Tsui Hark-directed “Detective Dee” is one of China’s biggest movie franchises.

Now in post-production, “Youth” chronicles the lives of a group of idealistic adolescents who take part in an army art troupe and learn about love and the growing pains of entering adulthood. The screenplay was written by Yan Geling, who previously penned “The Flowers of War” and the Chinese adaptation of “Dangerous Liaisons.” “Youth” stars Huang Xuan, Miao Miao, and Zhong Chuxi.

The third film in the “Detective Dee” series, “Four Heavenly Kings” sees Dee defend himself against the accusations of Empress Wu while investigating a crime wave. The film, now in pre-production, will see the return of Mark Zhao (“Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon”) and Carina Lau (“Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame”) alongside Kenny Lin (“Journey to the West: Demon Chapter,” “The Great Wall”) and Feng Shaofeng (“The Monkey King 2,” “Wolf Totem”). Production is by Chen Kuo-fu and Nansun Shi.

IM Global has an exclusive output deal with Huayi Brothers. IM Global’s Anthem division has previously handled sales for “Mojin: The Lost Legend,” “Mr. Six,” and Zhang Ziyi-starring “The Wasted Times.” IM Global will launch sales on both new titles at the upcoming Cannes market.

The deal was negotiated by Leslie Chen, IM Global’s SVP, sales and acquisitions Asia.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad