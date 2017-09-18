Cambodia Sets Angelina Jolie’s ‘Father’ as Oscar Contender

Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father” has been confirmed to represent Cambodia as the South East Asian nation’s contender for the foreign-language Oscar category.

The film, an adaptation of Loung Ung’s survivor tale, is a drama set during the brutal Khmer Rouge era. It had its premiere last month at the Telluride film festival, where it received largely positive coverage.

The awards selection announcement was made by the Cambodian Oscar Selection Committee.

Jolie holds dual U.S. and Cambodian nationality and has adopted a Cambodia-born son. She was awarded Cambodian citizenship in 2005 in recognition of her environmental protection role.

The film was financed by streaming giant Netflix, but was last week confirmed as being set for a narrow theatrical run in North America. That could open it up for awards contention in other categories as well as the always haphazard foreign-language section.

