Busan Festival Unveils First Competition Titles

Films by India’s Pushpendra Singh, Iran’s Mohsen Gharaei and China’s Zhou Quan are among the first ten titles selected for competition at October’s Busan International Film Festival.

They will play in the showcase New Currents section reserved for up and coming Asian film makers. The competition will be judged by a jury headed by maverick U.S. director Oliver Stone.

The festival Thursday revealed ten New Currents contenders. Its full line-up announcement is scheduled for Sept. 11.

The early announcements include a total of four films from Greater China (one from China, and one each from Hong Kong and Taiwan), three from home nation South Korea, and two which had been developed or completed with finance from Busan’s Asian Cinema Fund.

The 22nd edition of the festival this year runs Oct. 12-22, while its accompanying Asian Film Market runs Oct. 14-17.

Busan Festival 2017 New Currents Competition (not complete)

“After My Death” dir. Kim Uiseok (Korea)

“Ajji” dir. Devanshish Makhija (India)

“Ashwasshama” dir. Pushpendra Singh (India)

“Blockage” dir. Mohsen Gharaei (Iran)

“End of Summer” dir. Zhou Quan (China)

“How to Breathe Underwater” dir. Ko Hyunseok (Korea)

“Last Child” dir. Shin Dongseok

“The Last Verse” dir. Tseng Ying-ting (Taiwan)

“One Night on the Wharf” dir. Han Dong (Taiwan)

“Somewhere Beyond The Mist” dir. Cheung Kin-wai (Hong Kong).