Busan: European Industry, Talent Delegations Head for Korean Festival

Europe’s film makers and businesses will make their presence felt at next month’s Busan International Film Festival. Some 34 film sales firms will take up position in Busan’s Asian Film Market, and 15 actors and directors are expected to make presentations.

Both delegations are part of the Europe! Goes Busan initiative which is backed by the European Union’s Creative Europe – Media Program, and organized by European Film promotion. It is the 20th time in the festival’s 22-year history that the European delegations have traveled to South Korea’s second city, and suggests continuing confidence in the effectiveness of Busan, despite the festival’s past three years of turmoil.

Belgium’s Olivier Meys will be joined by his producer Valerie Bournonville for the presentation of his feature film debut “Bitter Flowers,” about an aspiring Chinese woman who is hoping for a better life in Paris. Switzerland’s Dominik Locher and his producer Rajko Jazbec who cast rising talent Sven Schelker, will present “Goliath.” Both films will be screened in the festival’s competitive Flash Forward section.

Other Euro titles in Busan include “Little Crusader” by Czech director Vaclav Kadrnka; “A Free Man,” by cinematographer turned director Andreas Hartmann; “The Nothing Factory,” which collected the FIPRESCI prize from Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section earlier this year; Ruth Mader’s thriller “Life Guidance”; Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country”; and Dome Karukoski’s biopic “Tom of Finland.”