Brisbane International Film Festival to be Revived

The Brisbane International Film Festival is to be revived three years after its closure. The new festival moves to a new season and will be held from August.

The festival’s program is to be co-directed by film curator Richard Sowada and Maxine Williamson.

In April this year, it was announced that the Brisbane Asia-Pacific Film Festival was to close after three editions. The BAPFF had been set up in 2014 to replace the Brisbane International Film Festival, which ran for 22 editions from 1992. That earlier move was explained as connecting festival and awards ceremony, and supporting the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, which the city of Brisbane committed to back after the awards event relocated from Gold Coast.

The new Brisbane IFF, billed as the 23rd, will be held at Palace Cinemas in Brisbane from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 at Palace Barracks and Palace Centro. It will showcase some 60 international and Australian films, and include collaborations with existing Queensland screen culture organizations including the APSAs, a short film competition, panel discussions and seminars.

Previously film director of the APSAs and the Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival, Williamson is standing down from her role as artistic director at the APSAs. But she maintains her position on the APSA documentary nomination selection panel, and will consult to the APSA Academy. The 11th Asia Pacific Screen Awards will be presented in Brisbane on Nov. 23, 2017.