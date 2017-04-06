The Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival is to be halted and replaced with other events, some allied to the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. It had existed three years in its current form.

“A decision has been taken to discontinue the standalone film festival format of BAPFF and focus on a more accessible, year-round APSA screening program. APSA screenings and events will be held at festivals similar to the recent BrisAsia Festival and in partnership with like-minded events throughout the year,” Brisbane Marketing said in an email Thursday. “A number of screenings and industry events are also being planned for the ceremony week of the APSAs.”

Brisbane Marketing, part of the Brisbane City Council, explained: “This step is being undertaken to strengthen APSA as the Asia Pacific region’s leading film competition, academy, ceremony and screening program that recognizes and promotes the cinematic excellence and cultural diversity of the vast region.”

The BAPFF was set up in 2014 and replaced the Brisbane International Film Festival, which ran for 22 editions from 1992. That earlier move was similarly explained as connecting festival and awards ceremony, and supporting the APSAs.

It was opposed in some quarters as a triumph of marketing and investment interests over film culture relevant to the city’s audience and filmmakers. Former BIFF chief Richard Moore was especially critical. Calling it retrograde and short-sighted, Moore described the BIFF closure as: “a tacky move by Screen Queensland, and a mortal blow to Brisbane’s film community and cinephiles alike.”