‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Opens With $25.5 Million Internationally Led by Korea

Spider-Man
Led by a strong start in South Korea, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” has launched internationally with $25.3 million through Thursday.

The South Korean opening day of $3.7 million set a record for a non-holiday Wednesday and was 157% higher than 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” The three-day total through Friday has hit $10.4 million.

In the U.K., “Spider-Man: Homecoming” has grossed $3.4 million previews with a $2 million opening day Thursday, 4% behind “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Russia opened on Thursday with $2.3 million, 114% ahead of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and 167% ahead of “Wonder Woman.”

Latin America grossed $6.7 million as a region on its opening day Thursday, including $2.2 million in Brazil and $2.4 million in Mexico. Australia’s two-day total was $4 million and its opening day was the highest all-time for Sony and 86% above “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

The tentpole is opening in about 60% of international markets this week. France and Germany will open next week. Sony has not announced a launch date yet for China.

The tentpole stars Tom Holland as the titular 15-year-old Spider-Man. The superhero strives to become worthy of holding the title of Avenger, under the skeptical guidance of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

The previous five Spider-Man movies have been solid performers internationally with a combined $3.1 billion in box office for Sony. “Spider-Man 3” is the highest grosser of the quintet with $554 million internationally and $890 million worldwide.

