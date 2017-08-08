Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toilet’ Flushes Non-Traditional Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s unusual and polemical “Toilet: A Love Story” (aka “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”) is looking to go beyond Indian cinema’s traditional international markets. It will be released day and date in several non-traditional territories, including Japan and Chile, on August 11.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, “Toilet” is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Movement. It sees Kumar’s character begin a campaign to build a toilet for his house after his wife rebels against having to defecate at dawn in the fields. The film is produced by Plan C Studios, a joint venture between Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks.

The traditional Indian cinema overseas market comprises some 50 territories including the U.S., U.K., U.A.E, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore. Reliance Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment are distributing worldwide and expanding the same day release of “Toilet” to more than 70 territories. Among the 22 in Europe are: Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Croatia, Estonia and Latvia.

“With ‘Rustom’ widely accepted and loved across the world, we were emboldened to go for a bigger and more aggressive release,” said Prerna Arora and Arjun N. Kapoor of Kriarj Entertainment. Kumar is Bollywood’s banker, churning out hit after hit, including “Rustom,” “Airlift,” and the “Jolly LLB” franchise.