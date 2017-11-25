‘The Bold’ and ‘Great Buddha+’ Triumph At Golden Horse Awards

Ang Lee, Taiwan’s best known filmmaker, was on hand to give out prizes and add a sense of occasion to the annual Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan. The awards are considered the most prestigious prizes of the year for Chinese-language films.

In the end, Lee did not give a prize to his son Mason Lee, who had been nominated for a best supporting actor award in “Who Killed Cock Robin?” The thriller, with five nominations, but no silverware, arguably received the biggest snub of the night.

The best film prize went to Taiwanese mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful.” It also earned prizes for best actress and best supporting actress.

The picture with the greatest numerical haul was “The Great Buddha+,” a Taiwanese movie that was largely shot on an iPhone and which is now busily doing the rounds of the international festivals.

Another festival favorite, mainland Chinese film “Angels Wear White,” earned Vivian Qu, the prize for best director. “We are ecstatic to see Vivian being recognized for her prolific cinematic style in telling a hard-hitting story of the society’s marginalized. The film was also very well-received by the Singapore audience at our gala screening two days ago,” said Yuni Hadi, executive director of the Singapore International Film Festival.

Best Feature Film

“The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful”

Prod co. CMC Entertainment Holding Corporation,Atom Cinema Co., Ltd., Kaohsiung Film Fund,CS Productions Co., Ltd.

Best Documentary

“Inmates”

Dir. Ma Li

Best Animation Feature

“Have a Nice Day”

dir. Liu Jian

Best Live Action Short Film

“Babes’ Not Alone”

Dir. Lee Yi-shan

Best Animated Short Film

“Losing Sight of a Longed Place”

Dirs. Shek Ka Chun, Wong Chun Long, Wong Tsz Ying

Best Director

Vivian Qu for ” Angels Wear White”

Best Leading Actor

Tu Men in “Old Beast”

Best Leading Actress

Kara Wai in ” The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful”

Best Supporting Actor

Bamboo Chen in ” Alifu, the Prince/ss”

Best Supporting Actress

Vicky Chen in ” The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful”

Best New Director

Huang Hsin-yao for “The Great Buddha+”

Best New Performer

Rima Zeidan in ” Missing Johnny”

Best Original Screenplay

Zhou Ziyang for ” Old Beast”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Huang Hsin-yao for ” The Great Buddha+”

Best Cinematography

Nakashima Nagao for “The Great Buddha+”

Best Visual Effects

Johnny Lin, Perry Kain, Thomas Reppen for ” See You Tomorrow”

Best Art Direction

Alfred Yau for “See You Tomorrow “

Best Makeup & Costume Design

William Chang, Cheung Siu Hong for “See You Tomorrow”

Best Action Choreography

Sang Lin for “Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield”

Best Original Film Score

Lin Sheng-xiang for “The Great Buddha+”

Best Original Film Song

“To Have, or Not To Have ” in “The Great Buddha+” Lyrics: Ong Chiau-hoa, Composer: Lin Sheng-xiang, Performer: Lin Sheng-xiang

Best Film Editing

Jean Tsien, Bob Lee for ” Plastic China”

Best Sound Effects

Tu Duu-chih, Wu Shu-yao, Tu Chun-tang for “Mon Mon Mon Monsters!”

Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year

Hu Ding-yi

Lifetime Achievement Award

Hsu Feng.