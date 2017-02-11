Multinational media conglomerate Swen Group has picked up rights to “Stonehead,” the Chinese youth film which plays this week in the Berlin Film Festival’s Generation section.

The group has acquired global rights outside China and will self-release the picture in North America, the U.K., and Hong Kong.

The directorial debut of Zhao Xiang, the film tells the highly topical story of a boy left behind in his village by parents who have moved to a big city for work.

“We loved the film. It is such a touching and real portrayal of the current situation for millions of children in China today,” said acquisitions and distribution director Ramy Choi.

The film is produced by 3C Films, Hubei Huanggang Broadcast, and Village Roadshow Pictures Asia.

In business for over 30 years, Swen, which stands for South West East North, has activities that stretch from production and distribution through to marketing and live events. Headquartered in Miami, it has offices in Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Hong Kong.

Zhao is known both as an assistant director to established names Wang Xiaoshuai and Liu Jie, and as an actor.