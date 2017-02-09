Japan’s Gaga Corporation has picked up rights to “A Beautiful Star,” a tragi-comedy about a weather forecaster who believes he’s from Mars. Gaga is aiming for a release date in May.

The film is based on the novel “Utsukushii Hoshi,” by Yukio Mishima, and is directed by Yoshida Daihachi, who previously made cult hit “The Kirishima Thing” and was in Cannes Critics Week with “Funuke Show Some Love, You Losers.”

Male actor Lily Franky (“Like Father, Like Son”) heads the cast as the demotivated meteorologist. Others include Kazuya Kamenashi (“It’s Me, It’s Me,” “The Vancouver Asahi”,) Ai Hashimoto (“Little Forest,” ”Confession”) and Tomoko Nkajima (“Tokyo Family”).

Gaga has penciled in a May 26 release in Japan, a date which would benefit from awards picked up at any major festivals that month.