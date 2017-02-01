Hong Kong’s Edko Films and France’s Memento have picked up international sales rights to Berlin competition film “Have A Nice Day.” The film is the first animation feature from China to be selected for a Berlinale competition slot.

Edko will represent the film for the key Asian territories. Memento will handle it in the rest of the world.

The drama features a driver who steals $1 million from his boss in order to fix his girlfriend’s failed plastic surgery. But the theft puts a hit man, a gangster and a robber after him and the money. Chinese sources describe the film as boasting black humor and being an inspiring tale of dreams and the essence of life.

“Have A Nice Day” is directed by Liu Jian who previously made “Piercing I,” another animated title. It played at the Annecy animation festival in 2010 before embarking on a festival career.

Production is by Nezha Bros. Pictures and Le-Joy Animation Studio, which was previously responsible for Liu’s “Piercing I.”

The film has its gala and press screenings towards the end of the festival on Feb. 17. Before that it will enjoy two private market screenings on Feb. 11 and 12.