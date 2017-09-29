You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bangladesh Selects ‘Khacha’ for Oscar Race  

By Naman Ramachandran

CREDIT: Courtesy of Impress Telefilms

Bangladesh has selected Akram Khan’s “Khacha” as its entry to the foreign language category at the 90th Academy Awards. The film had a limited six-screen release in Bangladesh on Sept. 22.

Set in 1947, in the aftermath of partition, “Khacha” follows the plight of a Hindu family in East Pakistan moving to India. “Though the film is about the huge number of Hindus who had to leave all their belongings in Pakistan during the partition of India in 1947, the film’s message also portrays the recent incidents of Rohingya issues. Overall the film is about migratory people,” said Khan at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.

“Khacha” was produced by local powerhouse, Impress Telefilms. The company was also behind recent Bangladesh Oscar submissions “The Unnamed” (2016), “Jalal’s Story” (2015) and “Third Person Singular Number” (2010). The cast includes Joya Ahsan, Azad Abul Kalam and Mamunur Rashid.

Bangladesh has been submitting to the Oscars since 2002. The country has yet to secure a nomination.

