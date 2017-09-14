Bali Festival Unveils Lineup, Industry Development Conference

The Bali International Film Festival (aka Balinale) will this year add to its industry functions by launching the BalinaleX, a two-day conference on expansion of the film business in Indonesia.

“Indonesia has the potential to be a great location for the production of films and television series. It has experienced professionals, spectacular locations and an improving investment climate for the creative industries,” said Balinale founder, Deborah Gabinetti. The conference will run Sept. 22-23, ahead of the festival which runs Sept. 24-30 in Kuta, Bali.

Speakers include: Gerald Dibbayawan; Rudy Salahuddin, Deputy Minister Coordinating Ministry for the Economy; SD Darmono, chairman of the Jababeka Group, U.S. producer Jay Stern; former NBC executive Vicki Horwits; and British entrepreneur Richard Branson by video link.

The festival will feature a competition section and other titles organized according to the theme of connecting communities through film. The competition section will be judged by a panel headed by Australia’s Michael Rowe, Taiwanese arts administrator Jeane Huang, and Indonesian producer Erwin Arnada.

The festival has also partnered with the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and will host a special screening of 2016 APSA award winning “Cold Of Kalandar.” Directed by Mustafa Kara the film was previously Turkey’s foreign-language Oscar contender.