‘Baahubali 2’ Becomes Top Grossing Indian Film of All Time

‘Baahubali 2’ Becomes Top Grossing Indian
Courtesy of Arka Mediaworks

“Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” has emerged as the all-time Indian box office champion. The film released Apr. 28 in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages and has grossed $131 million worldwide, comfortably passing the $123 million achieved by “PK” in 2014.

In North America, the film collected $13.1 million, according to figures released by distributor Great India Films, making it the highest grossing Indian film in the territory, and passing the $12.3 lifetime collection of 2016’s “Dangal.” Both “PK” and “Dangal” starred Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan.

In India, “Baahubali” swept past the local record of $83.7 million gross held by “Dangal,” collecting $106 million.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film is a continuation of 2015 blockbuster “Baahubali: The Beginning” that grossed $100 million. It stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.

