Australian Animation ‘Arkie’ Sold to Vision for China Release

Australian-Canadian animated feature, “Arkie” has been acquired by Vision Film Entertainment for distribution in China. Vision says it expects to release the film in some 10,000 Chinese theaters.

The story is a fantastical adventure about an inquisitive young girl who leaves home for an epic journey to the dangerous metropolis where she needs to rescue her father from the clutches of a mysterious doctor. The English-language voice cast is headed by Shailene Woodley (“The Fault in our Stars”) as Arkie, and Jai Courtney (“Divergent”) as Dr Maybee, and also includes Internet star Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor.

The film is directed by Luke Jurevicius, from a graphic novel created by his brother, artist Nathan Jurevicius (“Scarygirl”). Production is by Passion Pictures Australia, and Canada’s Nitrogen Studios, with Australia’s Luma handling animation. The producer credit goes to Sophie Byrne and executive producer status for John Stevenson (“Kung Fu Panda”). Sydney-based Odin’s Eye Entertainment is handling international rights and sold the film to Vision. Rights in North America are represented by United Talent Agency.

Odin’s Eye previously pre-sold the film to Madman Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, Notorious for Italy, Best Film for The Baltics, Dexin for ex-Yugoslavia, Phonencia for the Middle East and Captive for The Philippines.

Vision previously gave China releases to Malavita, Detective Conan: Sunflowers of Inferno, anime hit Your Name. Its 2018 slate includes Paul Currie’s “2:22,” “My Pet Dinosaur” and Eric Bress’ “Ghosts of War.”