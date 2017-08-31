Asian Video Firm HOOQ Gives Theatrical Release to ‘Saranair’

Comedy caper movie, “Saranair Love You” this weekend became the first movie backed by Asian streaming video firm HOOQ to receive a theatrical release in Thailand.

The film was directed by Kiattisak Udomnak and produced in association with Tech Digital Corporation. It follows the adventures and misfortunes of two best friends, played by ‘Saranair Hen Phi’ star Willy McIntosh and ‘Sena Hoi’ Kiattisak Udomnak. Thai superstar Mario Maurer also appears.

“Saranair Love You” was released in Thai cinemas on Aug. 24 with Tech digital acting as distributor. It earned THB5 million gross box office in its opening weekend. It will be available on HOOQ 3 months after its last cinematic screening.

HOOQ has co-produced several other Asian originals from Indonesia. These include “Critical Eleven,” “Sweet 20,” and “Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts,” which premiered in Director’s Fortnight at Cannes.

The company was established in January 2015 by Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. It now operates in the Philippines, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Singapore.

“We will continue to push boundaries, to evolve and stay committed to delivering unique, compelling and edgy stories to millions of our customers both in Thailand and in the region,” said CEO Peter Bithos.