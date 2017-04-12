For three days in July, SEAFIC, the new Asian lab for film directors and producers, will turn itself into a campus-style facility.

SEAFIC Open House, to involve film screenings, talks and project pitching, will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, July 1-3, in parallel with the final session of the 8-month Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab. A screening of Liew Seng Tat’s “Men Who Save The World” is among those scheduled.

The open house event will also involve the presentation of prizes for the projects which have been overseen and developed under SEAFIC’s guidance since mid-2016. The $15,000 cash prize from the Purin Foundation is to be decided by a 3-person jury including Cannes festival selector Christian Jeune, Hong Kong producer Nansun Shi, and former CJ Entertainment executive Kini Kim. Other prizes will include passage to the Torino Film Lab and credits towards post-production and equipment hire.

SEAFIC was established last year to strengthen the quality of feature-length fiction films from the SE Asia region. Working closely with Festival des 3 Continents’ Produire au Sud and the Torino Film Lab, SEAFIC invites first-, second- and third-time filmmakers to work with script consultants and international experts through a process involving residential sessions and continuous education.