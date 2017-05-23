Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Wonders’ in 3D Sold to China’s Emperor (EXCLUSIVE)

The Arnold Schwarzenegger-produced “Wonders of the Sea 3D” is set for a theatrical release in China. Directed by Jean-Michel Cousteau and narrated by Schwarzenegger, the film was picked up by China’s Emperor Films.

The deal was sealed between Emperor and producer Bruber Media Partners on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. Deal terms were not disclosed. All other rights are represented by Conquistador Entertainment.

Emperor is planning a release of the 3D film on several thousand screens. That will be one of the first times that a documentary gets such a wide outing in China.

Bruber was represented by chairman and CEO Beryl Huang. Emperor was represented by its president and CEO Yang Gao. Also present at the signing were Schwarzenegger, Sally Zhao and Cousteau, the son of famous French explorer Jean-Jacques Cousteau.

“We are thrilled that mainland China is taking such a significant step towards promoting a better environment and an aggressively green approach by releasing this movie,” said Huang.