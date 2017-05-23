Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Wonders’ in 3D Sold to China’s Emperor (EXCLUSIVE)

Asia Bureau Chief
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Wonders' in 3D Sold
Courtesy of Conquistador Entertainment

The Arnold Schwarzenegger-produced “Wonders of the Sea 3D” is set for a theatrical release in China. Directed by Jean-Michel Cousteau and narrated by Schwarzenegger, the film was picked up by China’s Emperor Films.

The deal was sealed between Emperor and producer Bruber Media Partners on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. Deal terms were not disclosed. All other rights are represented by Conquistador Entertainment.

Emperor is planning a release of the 3D film on several thousand screens. That will be one of the first times that a documentary gets such a wide outing in China.

Bruber was represented by chairman and CEO Beryl Huang. Emperor was represented by its president and CEO Yang Gao. Also present at the signing were Schwarzenegger, Sally Zhao and Cousteau, the son of famous French explorer Jean-Jacques Cousteau.

“We are thrilled that mainland China is taking such a significant step towards promoting a better environment and an aggressively green approach by releasing this movie,” said Huang.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad