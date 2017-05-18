Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Killing Gunther’ Heads to China With Bliss (EXCLUSIVE)

Bliss Media has acquired Chinese rights to Arnold Schwarzenegger action comedy “Why We’re Killing Gunther.” International rights are handled by IMR International at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, about a group of hired killers who are trying to get rid of the world’s top hit man, is directed by Taran Killam. Currently in post-production, it is produced by Killam, Kim Leadford, Ash Sarohia and Steve Squillante, and financed by StarStream Media.

“This is a hilarious movie that left me in stitches. Everyone is perfectly cast and none more so than Arnold Schwarzengger,” said Bliss’ Wei Han. “We will make sure the movie gets the perfect distribution and marketing platform it deserves in China.”

Bliss, which spans finance, production and distribution, last year picked up Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge,” which it turned into a major hit in China, with a $62-million gross.

With offices in Shanghai and Los Angeles, Bliss recently co-financed and executive produced Pablo Larraín’s “Jackie.” It is now fully financing Charles Martin’s “S.M.A.R.T. Chase,” starring Orlando Bloom; and Deniz Gamze Erguven’s “Kings,” starring Daniel Craig and Halle Berry.

“Killing Gunther” also stars Bobby Moynihan (“Inside Out”), Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”), Paul Brittain (“Hotel Transylvania 2”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”), Randall Park (“The Interview”), and Ryan Gaul (“Identity Thief”).